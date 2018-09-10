Big Change Made to This Year’s Josh Route

Due to an algae bloom in the Stockbridge Bowl, this year's Josh Billings Runaground Triathlon race route as undergone a major change. According to Race Director, Patty Spector the race will start at the Price Chopper Plaza in Great Barrington like usual and will conclude as Tanglewood like usual but everything in between will be different.

Spector told the Berkshire Eagle that the bikers will head to Richmond Pond for the first handoff of the day, with paddlers then tagging off to runners at Camp Russell for the final portion of the race. The Berkshire Eagle has further details regarding the change that has been made to this year's 'Josh' race and what this means to competitors and spectators of the triathlon.

In addition, the Josh is still looking for volunteers for this year's race. You can sign up to volunteer by emailing volunteer@joshbillings.com or by going here .

As always, you'll be able to listen to live coverage of this year's 'Josh' on 860AM & 94.1FM, WSBS and online at wsbs.com