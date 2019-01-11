Big Turnout at Theory Wellness (photos)

Friday (Jan. 11) at 10:00 AM marked the first day that recreational marijuana was available for purchase in Berkshire County. Theory Wellness on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington was the first in the county to open their doors for the sale of recreational marijuana (Temescal Wellness in Pittsfield will open their doors this Tuesday) and as predicted the turnout was quite successful with the line going out the door. Theory hired 15 additional employees last month to prepare for today.

I heard some folks mention when they had been waiting in line for 90 minutes plus. We were able to head over right before 10:00 AM and snap some photos.

So if you have been waiting to purchase recreational products, wait no more as Theory Wellness on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington and the sale of these products in Berkshire County is now a reality.