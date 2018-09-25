Bill Cosby Sentenced 3 to 10 Years: BREAKING

Bill Cosby has been sentenced to three to ten years in state prison after being convinced of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004 at his Philadelphia home.

Judge Steven O'Neill presented the verdict at the Montgomery County Courthouse on Tuesday (September 25), during which he sentenced the actor and comedian to "total confinement." The ruling comes five months after Cosby's initial conviction, the first high-profile celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

“It is time for justice, Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you,” Judge O’Neill said in his ruling. “The day has come. The time has come."

Along with the 45-year-old victim, nine more of Cosby's accusers were present for his judgment. Per reports from the New York Times , Cosby's wife, Camille, did not appear for the decree.

Once-beloved as America's Dad for his father figure role as Dr. Cliff Huxtable on The Cosby Show , the 81-year-old was given the title of a "sexually violent predator" in O'Neill's final declaration.

Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty Images

Given his legally blind condition, Cosby's lawyers tried for house arrest as they believed he is "too old and helpless to do time in prison." However, prosecutors argued for a five- to 10-year sentence as he could still pose a threat to women.

As part of his sentencing, Cosby's name will appear on the sex offender registry and he'll be required to attend monthly counseling sessions for the remainder of his life.

More than 60 women have come forward with accusations of sexual assault since Constand broke her silence about the attack in 2005. At the time, she described to authorities how Cosby "knocked her out with pills and penetrated her with his fingers as she lay nearly paralyzed on a couch."

In a victim-impact letter submitted to the court, Constand expressed how she'd been "stuck in a holding pattern for most of her adult life" as a result of the anxiety and self-doubt she suffered from the assault.

She wrote, "When the sexual assault happened, I was a young woman brimming with confidence and looking forward to a future bright with possibilities," but that even now, nearly 15 years later, she's been "unable to heal fully or to move forward."

"We may never know the full extent of his double life as a sexual predator but his decades-long reign of terror as a serial rapist is over," she said.