Bits with Jordan Carlos & Friends in Sheffield

NYC Comedian Jordan Carlos leads a crew of rising stars for two shows in the beautiful barnspace at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield MA, on Saturday Nov. 3. Jordan will be joined by Maeve Higgins and other special guests for this special one-night-only event. Choose between the 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM shows in the rustic Barnspace at Race Brook Lodge. Enjoy delicious farm-to-table dining by chef Laurel Barkan at The Stagecoach Tavern before or after the show.

Fresh of an appearance in Samantha Bee’s Not The White House Correspondence Dinner, comedian Jordan Carlos stays busy. You might know him nerd for shows "Guy Code" and "Girl Code" on MTV Jordan has officially become "that dude from that thing." His other credits include The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, Comedy Central's "Live at Gotham," "The Colbert Report," "Nurse Jackie," "Girls," and "Broad City," and most recently, Golden-Globe winner, "The Affair." College Humor's go-to Obama, Jordan can also be counted on for a presidential impression with over a million YouTube clicks and counting.

Maeve Higgins is the host of the hit podcast Maeve In America: Immigration IRL. She has performed all over the world, including in her native Ireland, Edinburgh, Melbourne and, most recently, Erbil. Now based in New York, she's made a name for herself there too. In a good way! She co-hosts Neil deGrasse Tyson's StarTalk on National Geographic and has appeared in Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer. Her work has been published in The New York Times and The Irish Times, and she is writing a book of essays for Penguin due for publication later this year.

