Until real life fully merges with Black Mirror , we’ll have to make do with the TV version. Netflix at last confirms the ever-relevant sci-fi parable will be back for a fifth season, and even has a first teaser.

Early Monday saw Netflix announcing the renewal of Black Mirror , albeit without an exact episode order or potential premiere window. Back when Black Mirror was first announced to make its Netflix move , the twelve-episode order had not yet been split into Seasons 3 and 4. We’d guess that Netflix intends Season 5 for a similar six-episode order, but all we have to go on for now is this teaser:

In any case, the technological Twilight Zone has largely thrived in its Netflix home, including awards for Season 3 breakout “San Junipero” and a fourth season that courted directors like Jodie Foster and David Slade . Producers have also discussed spinoff opportunities for more successful episodes like this past season’s “U.S.S. Callister,” but it remains to be seen if Season 5 will mark the first Black Mirror to revisit any prior characters outside of easter eggs.

We’ll hopefully hear more of Black Mirror Season 5 before long, but check out the first four seasons on Netflix and stay tuned.