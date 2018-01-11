Black Panther doesn’t hit theaters until next month, but Marvel’ s latest installment has already begun making history. In addition to being the studio’s first superhero film with a black lead and featuring a majority black cast and being the first Marvel movie to boast a soundtrack with multiple original songs ( courtesy of Kendrick Lamar ), the Ryan Coogler -directed film can add another milestone to its collection: Black Panther has sold more advance tickets in one day than any other movie in the MCU.

The news comes from movie ticketing site Fandango, which reveals that Black Panther now holds the record for selling the most advance tickets in 24 hours than any other Marvel movie. Captain America: Civil War held the previous record, and went on to gross $179 million in its opening weekend. Tickets for Black Panther , which hits theaters on February 16, went on sale Monday night following the premiere of a new TV spot, which aired during the College Football Playoff Championship.

Fandango’s managing editor Erik Davis spread the word about Black Panther ’s record-breaking pre-sales this morning:

Not only is it clear that fans are exceptionally stoked for Marvel’s latest movie, which immerses audiences in the vibrant, new world of Wakanda, but it looks as though Black Panther has all-but-cemented a stellar opening weekend. Although advance ticket sales don’t necessarily equate to record-breaking openings, Ryan Coogler’s film has a lot working in its favor: In addition to being a milestone film for Marvel, Black Panther is set to open on President’s Day weekend in February — a four-day holiday weekend in the same month that saw Deadpool breaking multiple box office records.

Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett, and hits theaters on February 16.