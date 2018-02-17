‘Black Panther’ Breaks U.K. Box Office Records

Marvel’s Black Panther is well on its way to breaking box office records worldwide.

According to Deadline , the film has already grossed $47 million overseas and is poised to earn over $120 million over the weekend, which would be an international box office record.

Black Panther is already having a great start in the U.K. and Korea markets with $10 million and $9.5 million ticket sales, respectively, through Thursday (Feb. 16). In Korea, where Black Panther was partially filmed, the movie nabbed the second biggest opening day Wednesday for any MCU/Marvel flick behind only Avengers: Age Of Ultron .

As for the United States, Black Panther is headed toward a historic box office weekend with an estimated $200-$205 million gross over its four-day run in theaters, according to Deadline . Disney is reporting that Thursday night's screenings alone raked in $25 million.

All and all, the Ryan Coogler-directed film will most likely premiere at No. 1 at the box office worldwide. This will certainly be Marvel's most record-breaking, blockbuster movie ever.

If you haven't copped tickets yet, what are you waiting for? For more information about movie tickets for Black Panther , head over to Fandango.com .