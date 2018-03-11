You’ve seen the box office numbers, right? Marvel’s Black Panther is a record-breaking, massive success — so it shouldn’t come as any surprise to learn that the King of Wakanda is getting his very own sequel. At this point, it would only really be news if Marvel lost their damn minds and decided not to make a Black Panther sequel. I mean, it’d basically be definitive proof that we live in the Bad Place.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly for their huge Avengers: Infinity War issue, Marvel head Kevin Feige confirmed that the studio is indeed planning a return trip to Wakanda:

Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that. One of the favorite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther . We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.

Again, it’s not some huge surprise announcement, but it’s comforting to know that Marvel recognizes a good thing when they have it. Game recognize game, you know?

My one and only sincere hope for the sequel is that we get some sort of reference or homage to Coming to America — but only if T’Challa pops over the States. (Especially after seeing so many fans cosplaying as characters from the Eddie Murphy comedy at Black Panther screenings.)

Other than that, I really just want more Shuri and more Dora Milaje. Actually just give them their very own movie while you’re at it.