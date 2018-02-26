It's no secret that Black Panther has been a hit with moviegoers but the film has now become a huge success for Marvel , becoming the studio's highest-grossing film ever in its first week.

According to a report from Variety , Black Panther has taken in $292 million in North America during its first week. The film made $22 million more than 2012's The Avengers did in its first week, and also made $228 million internationally. In total, Black Panther has raked in $520 million worldwide, so far.

Earlier this week following news that the film had grossed $242 million in North America, director Ryan Coogler thanked fans in a letter posted online by Marvel.

"I am struggling to find the words to express my gratitude at this moment, but I will try," Coogler said Tuesday in his letter addressed to moviegoers . "Filmmaking is a team sport. And our team was made up [of] amazing people from all over the world who believed in this story. Deep down we all hoped that people would come to see a film about a fictional country on the continent of Africa, made up of a cast of people of African descent."

"Thank you for giving our team of filmmakers the greatest gift: The opportunity to share this film, that we poured our hearts and souls into, with you," Coogler continued after more thanks for fans and critics who praised the film and before mentioning a line from the film, "'Wakanda Forever,'" he added.

While there has been no confirmation of a Black Panther sequel yet, Chadwick Boseman will reprise his role as T'Challa in the upcoming Infinity War film, which is set to arrive on May 4.