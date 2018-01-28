Black Panther has only just officially become an Avenger when his trip back home to take his place as king is derailed by all kinds of people who want to steal Wakanda’s many secrets. Some want to destroy it, others want to take it for their own, and a new TV spot shows the lengths T’Challa will have to go to to protect what’s his.

This new spot shows off a lot of new footage of Wakanda and Black Panther’s very cool suit. Shuri, essentially the Q to Black Panther’s James Bond, has spun the suit from bulletproof material and allowed it to absorb kinetic energy so that Black Panther can release literal shockwaves at his enemies. What sane person would ever want to fight this guy?

Here's the full synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16.