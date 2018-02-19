As expected, Marvel’s Black Panther is the king of the box office -- worldwide.

According to comScore (via PRNewswire ), the Chad Bosewick-starrer earned $192 million during its Friday through Sunday run in U.S. theaters. However, the weekend isn’t over, and it’s expected that Black Panther will net $218 million overall through the Presidents Day weekend.

Black Panther , which reportedly cost about $200 million to make, also smashed the global box office record with $361 million, making it the fifteenth highest global opening weekend of all-time.

For director Ryan Coogler, he now holds the distinction of having the biggest opening ever by a black director (and the top-grossing movie with a predominantly black cast). The previous record holder was fellow filmmaker Jordan Peele with his Oscar-nominated horror flick, Get Out , in 2017.

Black Panther also hold the title of being the first Marvel film to receive an A-plus CinemaScore from moviegoers since the original Avengers flick in 2012.

"There are seven billion people on this planet and they come from all walks of life. Audiences deserve to see themselves reflected on the big screen. Beyond being the right thing to do, it makes for richer storytelling," Disney distribution chief Dave Hollis told The Hollywood Reporter .

Adds Imax Entertainment CEO Greg Foster, "Representation matters. Get Out , Wonder Woman , Coco and now Black Panther show Hollywood that authenticity and inclusiveness wins."