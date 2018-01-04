Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Goof Around on Ice

If you happen to be a native of Anaheim, Calif. — where the daytime temperature in winter rarely dips below 60 degrees — you might be forgiven for becoming a bit dazzled by the spectacle of a frozen body of water. That certainly seemed to be the case for Gwen Stefani , who posted a picture of herself and beau Blake Shelton on Jan. 2 enjoying some frigid New Year's fun in his home state of Oklahoma.

The pair, bundled up in (of course, cutting-edge stylish on Stefani's end of things) camo and plaid layers, showed off their best moves slipping about on an icy creek. Shelton looks amused by — and not quite as impressed as — Stefani, whose glee is adorably all too apparent.

Keep in mind, Southern Californians can visit ice and snow in winter, but they have to drive a couple hours to get to it, unless we're talking the fake snow that falls during the Christmas parade at Disneyland in Stefani's hometown. It's small wonder that she found sliding around on a frozen creek to be lots of fun!

It'll soon be back to business for both of the busy entertainers, but the happy couple are clearly enjoying every last bit of the holiday season. Shelton spent Christmas with Stefani and her three sons, and she shared a sweet Christmas morning video to Instagram on Dec. 25 showing her boys running down the hall and tearing through a wall made of Christmas wrapping paper to get into the room holding their Christmas gifts.