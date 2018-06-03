Blood Pressure Clinics Offered Monday Mornings in GB

Fairview Hospital will offer a free blood pressure clinic Monday mornings from 10:30-12:00 noon in the Lobby at the Main Entrance of Fairview Hospital. No appointment is necessary. Drop in and know your numbers. It can be lifesaving!

Here are some facts about high blood pressure as posted by the American Heart Association

The Damage Starts in Your Arteries and Heart.

The primary way that high blood pressure causes harm is by increasing the workload of the heart and blood vessels — making them work harder and less efficiently.

Over time, the force and friction of high blood pressure damages the delicate tissues inside the arteries. In turn, LDL (bad) cholesterol forms plaque along tiny tears in the artery walls, signifying the start of atherosclerosis.

The more the plaque and damage increases, the narrower (smaller) the insides of the arteries become — raising blood pressure and starting a vicious circle that further harms your arteries, heart and the rest of your body. This can ultimately lead to other conditions ranging from arrhythmia to heart attack and stroke.

High blood Pressure is a “Silent Killer”

You may not feel that anything is wrong, but high blood pressure could be quietly causing damage that can threaten your health. The best prevention is knowing your numbers and making changes that matter in order to prevent and manage high blood pressure.