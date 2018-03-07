Pretty soon, kids and adults will all have the exact same shows to grow up on. Filming on a brand-new Blue’s Clues is set to begin this summer, and Nickelodeon will hold open auditions for the next host (but sadly not the dog).

Nickelodeon confirmed from its Tuesday upfront presentation that it would revive the popular educational series. Twenty new episodes have already been ordered for a summer production, and Nickelodeon will hold an open casting call on April 14 in Southern California for the new host. The new series will of course bring back the animated “Blue,” though the show is said to feature a “refreshed signature look” (see the textured fur above). Here’s the description:

The new Blue’s Clues series centers on the energetic girl puppy Blue who invites viewers into her animated world to help solve the day’s puzzles with the help of a live-action host. Preschoolers are encouraged to interact with the action on-screen by answering questions, pointing out clues, jumping on their feet and playing along.

For those who never ran across any children in recent decades, the original Blue’s Clues ran from 1996 to 2006, and featured animated pooch Blue providing clues (get it?) for the host and young audience. Steve Burns famously served as host until 2002 (and infamously inspired a litany of bizarre rumors thereafter ), before Donovan Patton took over as “Joe” until the series’ 2006 end.

It isn’t clear when Nickelodeon might look to premiere the new Blue’s Clues – this year or next – so stay tuned for all the latest details.