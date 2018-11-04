Troubles plagued the production. One director got fired. Reviews were mediocre. But Queen fans came out en masse for Bohemian Rhapsody . In spite of all the negative headlines and controversy, the biopic scored a massive $50,000,000 opening in theaters this weekend, immediately making it one of the biggest rock films ever. Here’s the full weekend box office chart .

Film Weekend Per Screen Total 1 Bohemian Rhapsody $50,000,000 $12,500 $50,000,000 2 The Nutcracker and the Four Realms $20,000,000 $5,311 $20,000,000 3 Nobody’s Fool $14,000,000 $5,673 $14,000,000 4 A Star Is Born $11,100,000 (-21%) $3,235 $165,635,566 5 Halloween $11,015,000 (-64%) $2,918 $150,408,705 6 Venom $7,850,000 (-26%) $2,560 $198,663,348 7 Smallfoot $3,805,000 (-20%) $1,901 $77,484,301 8 Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween $3,700,000 (-49%) $1,308 $43,832,316 9 Hunter Killer $3,525,000 (-47%) $1,296 $12,965,116 10 The Hate U Give $3,400,000 (-33%) $2,256 $23,460,924

Just one film in the long and cliche-filled history of music and rock biopics had a bigger opening than Bohemian Rhapsody , and that was the N.W.A. film Straight Outta Compton , which opened with $60.2 million in August of 2015. Bohemian Rhapsody , directed by Bryan Singer (at least until he was fired with several weeks left in production), easily blew past everything else, including signature music biographies like Walk the Line , Ray , and Selena. It instantly becomes one of the biggest films in its genre ever.

It was a solid weekend for new releases in theaters. Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms , which had its own share of production problems (as well as multiple directors), grossed an estimated $20 million and came in second place on the box-office chart. Budget figures for the film weren’t available, but experts were predicting ticket sales somewhere in the middle $20s for the movie, putting the final total on the low end of expectations. And Nobody’s Fool , the new Tyler Perry comedy starring Tiffany Haddish and Tika Sumpter grossed $14 million, landing in third place for the weekend. For Perry, it’s the third-weakest opening of his long directing career.

It’s also worth noting that despite near-record grosses from Bohemian Rhapsody , the very similarly themed A Star Is Born continued its extremely strong box office run over the weekend, dropping only 20 percent from last week and grossing an additional $11.1 million. The latest remake of the classic show biz romance has now made $165 million in the United States and nearly $300 million worldwide. It’s a very impressive directorial debut for Bradley Cooper, who can probably parlay this hit into directing whatever he wants to do next — assuming what he wants to do next isn’t a biopic about the rock band Queen.