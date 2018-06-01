BOMB THREAT PROBE ENDS

An investigation into the source of a bomb threat made against Berkshire Waldorf High School has come to an end, after detectives said they couldn’t trace the phone call to a suspect, according to police.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Stockbridge Police Chief Darrell Fennelly told The Eagle that the State Police Detective Unit has “run into a dead end, so the investigation is not going anywhere at this point.

The 45-student private school was evacuated May 15th when town police received a call from a man who they say told them he had planted pipe bombs in the school lockers, and that he had “full magazines.” The state police’s bomb squad, K-9 unit, and local police determined that there was no danger at the school.

The call has puzzled not only police, but also school officials, who said they hadn't had any clues or hints about motives.