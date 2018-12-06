Bomb Threat Update: Investigation Completed

A message from Southern Berkshire Regional School District

From Superintendent Beth Regulbuto

I am writing to let you know that the investigation has been completed. Our school administrators and the Sheffield Police Department questioned witnesses and the student. A confession was obtained, and the student has been removed pending disciplinary action and evaluation. The Sheffield Police will be acting in accordance with Massachusetts General Law and the District Attorney’s Office to determine the appropriate charges to be filed.

As with all matters of student safety, we have taken this very seriously and have acted accordingly, utilizing both school system disciplinary recourse and the juvenile justice system.

Providing a safe and secure learning environment is of top priority to the Southern Berkshire Regional School District, and I want to thank the staff and students who have provided us with the information necessary to investigate and bring closure to this incident. Only by working as a school community can we create and maintain the level of safety that we want for all.

Best,

Beth Regulbuto, Superintendent of Schools