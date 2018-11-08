12 Dead in Shooting at Thousand Oaks, Calif., Country Bar

Twelve people have died after a gunman opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill, a country bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Wednesday night (Nov. 7). The venue was hosting "college country night," and the deceased include a police officer.

CNN reports that several hundred people were at the Borderline Bar & Grill when the shooting, which Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean calls a "tragic, tragic situation," began around 11:20PM local time. Authorities report that the shooter -- a white male, carrying a single handgun -- has been killed; however, he did not have identification on him, so it will take time to identify him and determine if the shooting is terrorism-linked.

Thus far, the only identified victim is Sgt. Ron Helus, who arrived on scene with a California Highway Patrol colleague. When he entered the venue, Helus "was struck multiple times with gunfire." His partner brought Helus to safety, but the 29-year police veteran later died at the hospital.

"He was hard-working, he was totally committed, he gave his all and, tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero," says Dean. "He gave his life to save other people."

This story is developing. The Boot will update as further details are revealed.