It was a crazy good weekend at the box office for Jon M. Chu’s Crazy Rich Asians , with the film landing at number one for the second weekend in a row. But audiences weren’t so kind to the filthy muppets of The Happytime Murders and the robot dog of A.X.L . Here’s the full chart:

Film Weekend Per Screen Total 1 Crazy Rich Asians $25,010,000 (-5%) $7,093 $76,817,947 2 The Meg $13,030,000 (-38%) $3,232 $105,300,646 3 The Happytime Murders $10,020,000 $3,077 $10,020,000 4 Mission: Impossible – Fallout $8,00,000 (-25%) $2,621 $193,900,660 5 Christopher Robin $6,340,000 (-28%0 $1,868 $77,628,783 6 Mile 22 $6,030,000 (-56%) $1,713 $25,170,954 7 Alpha $5,600,000 (-45%) $2,060 $20,160,574 8 BlacKkKlansman $5,345,000 (-27%) $2,793 $32,037,540 9 A.X.L. $2,939,365 $1,719 $2,939,365 10 Slender Man $2,785,000 (-42%) $1,349 $25,403,116

Ah, remember when Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan said a producer wanted him to turn his Asian protagonist into a white woman ? Remember how it took 25 years for Hollywood to make a mainstream movie with an all-Asian cast? Now Chu’s Crazy Rich Asians adaptation has become the number one movie two weekends in a row, proving that audiences will show up when you make a good movie with a non-white cast.

The biggest news of all is that the rom-com had one of the smallest second weekend drops of all-time with just -5.7 percent, and the smallest in seven years. With Labor Day weekend ahead, Crazy Rich Asians may very well break past the $150 million mark. No wonder Warner Bros. wasted no time getting the sequel in development .

It was another good summer weekend for WB with The Meg remaining fixed at the number two spot. The shark movie earned an additional $13 million, pushing it past $100 million in its second weekend. Audiences clearly love Jason Statham vs. a shark overseas too, as the film roped in $37.2 million internationally. It’s now earned over $400 million globally.

When it comes to horny puppets who love to drop F-bombs, the box office news isn’t so great. The Happytime Murders made just $10 million in its opening weekend, and let me remind you, this puppet raunch-fest cost $40 million to make. That makes this one of the lowest openers of star Melissa McCarthy’s career – but hey, maybe this will inspire her to take better roles? The film’s poor reviews (currently 22 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) surely played a part in its disappointing opening, but audiences didn’t hate it as much as critics, giving the film a C- CinemaScore .

The weekend even worse for Global Road Entertainment’s A.X.L. , a sci-fi adventure about a robotic military A.I. dog. The film opened in ninth place with a paltry $2.9 million, yet earned a B+ CinemaScore. But as Box Office Mojo notes, the studio has other worries at the moment and is possibly facing bankruptcy .

How about some more good news though? The John Cho-led thriller Searching opened in just nine theaters and earned $360,000 with an impressive $40,000 per-screen-average. The film, which takes place entirely on computer and smartphone screens , expands to more locations next weekend.