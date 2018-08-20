Weekend Box Office: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Wins the Weekend With $34 Million Five-day Opening
In news that would surely please the wealthy Singaporean families of Jon M. Chu’s new rom-com, Crazy Rich Asians topped the box office this weekend with $25.2 million. Jason Statham’s shark stabbing followed behind with The Meg, but it wasn’t as great of a weekend for Mark Wahlberg in Mile 22. Here’s the full chart:
|Film
|Weekend
|Per Screen
|Total
|1
|Crazy Rich Asians
|$25,235,000
|$7,457
|$25,235,000
|2
|The Meg
|$21,150,000 (-53%)
|$5,136
|$83,759,062
|3
|Mile 22
|$13,620,000
|$3,869
|$13,620,000
|4/5
|Mission: Impossible – Fallout
|$10,500,000 -45%)
|$3,016
|$180,738,721
|4/5
|Alpha
|$10,500,000
|$3,862
|$10,500,000
|6
|Christopher Robin
|$8,862,000 (-31%)
|$2,460
|$66,879,410
|7
|BlacKkKlansman
|$7,000,000 (-35%)
|$3,915
|$23,009,490
|8
|Slender Man
|$4,965,000 (-56%)
|$2,106
|$20,741,579
|9
|Hotel Transylvania 3
|$3,675,000 (-29%)
|$1,680
|$153,868,700
|10
|Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
|$3,385,000 (-42%)
|$1,491
|$111,204,490
Chu’s adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s best-selling novel isn’t just the first mainstream film led by an all-Asian cast since Joy Luck Club 25 years ago, but it's now officially the number one film at the box office. That's huge! Even better, Crazy Rich Asians, which opened last Wednesday, has earned a total of $35 million for its five-day opening. The film, led by Constance Wu and Henry Golding, also marks the biggest opening for a rom-com in three years, following Trainwreck ($30.1 million). With stellar reviews and a solid A CinemaScore, you can bet Crazy Rich Asians will continue to fill more seats and break past the $100 million mark in no time.
Warner Bros. continued to have a great weekend with the studio’s The Meg landing in the second slot. The Statham-led shark movie dropped down about 53 percent this weekend with a domestic total of $83.8 million. But the film remains number one overseas at the international box office, gobbling up a global total of $314.2 million. People love sharks!
What people perhaps don’t love so much is another Mark Wahlberg-Peter Berg joint, which came in at third. Mile 22 is the fourth collaboration between the actor and director, following Deepwater Horizon, Lone Survivor, and Patriot’s Day, and it’s also gotten the worst reviews of the bunch. (It’s currently 20 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and our own Matt Singer called it a miserable slog of an action movie.) It did receive a B- CinemaScore, but with such poor reviews and lower-than-expected opening numbers, perhaps the action-thriller won’t kick off a franchise as Berg had hoped.
The next two spots were a tie between Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Sony’s Ice Age-set adventure drama Alpha. The Tom Cruise stunt-athon has earned over $180 million in the states for a whopping global total of $501 million. The Kodi Smit-McPhee historical drama, which reportedly had a budget of over $50 million, pulled in $10.5 million this weekend.
Some pretty wild news comes from the limited box office this weekend where, somehow, Kevin Spacey hit a new low. Billionaire Boys Club, which stars Spacey alongside Ansel Elgort and Taron Egerton, made a total of $425 domestically – yes, that’s four hundred and 25 bucks. After being released on VOD last month, the film opened in eight theaters last Friday, earning just, I kid you not, $126 dollars on opening day. Given that the average ticket cost is roughly under $10, that means about 40 some people saw the movie. Ouch.
Gallery – The Highest Grossing Movies of All Time: