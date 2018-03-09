It seems to be official — the long, tiresome saga surrounding the next James Bond movie has finally come to an end. Daniel Craig will once again don his suit and tie, with Danny Boyle getting behind the camera to direct the 25th installment of the iconic 007 franchise…as long as the script meets his approval.

The news comes from The Daily Mail ’s Baz Bamigboye, who often has the latest intel on the Bond series, and tweeted the following this evening:

Boyle will first direct All You Need Is Love , a musical centered around the songs of The Beatles (of course). He’s working on that project with Richard Curtis, best known for Love, Actually .

There have been several questions surrounding the next James Bond movie: Would Daniel Craig return to star in light of his dramatic comments to the media? Would they replace him with a woman or a person of color, like fan favorite Idris Elba? And who would direct the 25th film? With Sam Mendes officially off the franchise following the disappointing Spectre , a few names have been floated — with Christopher Nolan heavily rumored up until last week.

Annapurna recently secured the domestic rights to distribute the next film in the prolific franchise, which seemed to signal some forward momentum. And it didn’t take long for Boyle to hop on board after reports that he was considering the job.

Bond 25 does not yet have a release date, but 2020 seems likely.