Will Smith’s Netflix Film ‘Bright’ Is Getting a Sequel

Netflix is developing a sequel to their original fantasy cop drama Bright that will bring back stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton.

Netflix confirmed that a sequel to the film is incoming on Twitter Wednesday alongside a comedic clip featuring orcs auditioning for the project.

Director David Ayer ( Suicide Squad ), will also be returning to write and direct, Variety reported.

The first film's writer, Max Landis, is not attached. Landis was accused of sexual assault by multiple women on Twitter in December following the release of Bright .

Bright follows a veteran Los Angeles cop played by Smith who takes on a new orc partner portrayed by Edgerton in a world that also includes fairies and elves. The duo fight to protect a powerful wand from getting into the wrong hands.

The film, with a budget of $90 million, is currently the No. 1 film on Netflix in over 190 countries. According to Nielsen, an average of 11 million Netflix users in the U.S. streamed Bright during its first three days of release.

By Wade Sheridan, UPI.com

