Bring Your Appetite To Assist The So. Berkshire Chargers

The Southern Berkshire Football Chargers will be serving up a pasta dinner from 5 to 7 pm on Wednesday, October 10th at Camp Eisner which is located at 52 Brookside Road in Great Barrington...All proceeds will benefit the not for profit squad which is run by dedicated volunteers in our community throughout the season.

Tickets will be available at the door for only $10 per person....Youngsters dine for half price, seniors can purchase their tickets at a discount for only $7....A family meal will be also offered at the incredible price of $40....You can also buy tickets for this fund raiser at The Great Barrington Senior Center located at 917 South Main Street in Great Barrington.

Takeouts will be available....Come on out, bring your appetite and show your support for local youth football in the Southern Berkshires.