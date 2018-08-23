Bring Your Appetites: The Big E Announces Plethora of New Food Options

The Big E is one of those events that has people around Western Massachusetts and The Berkshires marking their calendars. This year, for those who put trying out new foods at the top of their to do lists, you better go very hungry.

This year's extravaganza will take place between Sept. 14 and 30 and will feature a laundry list of new food items and locations.

"The food is the hit of the Fair and it's time to dig in," said officials of The Big E. T"here are hundreds of food locations on the grounds, from sit-down dining at Storrowton Tavern to grab-and-go sandwiches, salads and deep-fried 'everything', you’re sure to find something to please your palate."

Returning this year are some of the very popular items from the 2017 Big E. Those items include the Belgian Waffle Sandwich, The Burger Bomb, BBQ Brisket Sundae, The Flatliner Burger -- which is served with chili, bacon, cheese sauce and fries -- Pumpkin Pie Funnel Cake and more.

Here is the list of new food items and locations for 2018 announced by The Big E :

Bernat’s Deli on East Road newest menu items are Kielbasa Chili and Polish Sampler Platter.

The Donut Family on Commonwealth Ave now serves Cinn-a-Roll Gourmet Mini Donuts, covered with cinnamon cream cheese drizzled with sugar glaze topped with homemade whipped cream.

Poutine Gourmet at Gate 7 (next to the Circus) will offer two new Poutines -- Pulled Pork and Ground Sirloin and Corn.

International Lobster House & Yankee Boy on Springfield and West Roads newest menu item is Shrimp Mac & Cheese.

Moolicious on Springfield Road now serves Ripino, a sorbet dessert in a natural fruit casing from Italy. 160 calories and available in peach, orange and lemon.

Deluca’s Family Foods on New England Avenue will offer Italian Stuffed Peppers.

Captain Nemo’s on Commonwealth Avenue has a new look and new menu items like Quesadilla Burgers, golf ball-sized Large Tater Tot Keg Kabobs, Pot Roast Patty Melts, and New England Nachos with fries.

Bud & Burger Pub inside Inside Gate 7 (in partnership with the Budweiser Clydesdales) will offer gourmet sliders, made with herbs, spices, sirloin, chuck roast and short ribs. Choose from PB & J with Cheese, Bacon and Pork Belly with Cheese, Jalapeno Popper with Cream Cheese, FunOnion Gorgonzola with Caramelized Onion, Spiced Taco Guac “OH” with guacamole, Rugged Man Chili with Five Bean Beef Chili, Mexican Buffalo with Jalapeno Popper, Guacamole and Hot Sauce, Texas BBQ with Pulled Pork, Bacon and BBQ Glaze, and Plain Cheese.

Chompers , outside Door 8 of Better Living Center, newest menu item is Taco Chompers. These crunchy balls of seasoned beef and cheddar cheese with a crispy tortilla coating and served with salsa and sour cream sides was highlighted on an episode of Food Network’s Carnival Eats .

The Irish Pub inside Young Building at the International Plaza will transform into the Guinness Pub, featuring beers from around the world.

The Coffee Break in the Food Court will offer breakfast favorite Deep-Fried Pop Tarts and Deep Fried Corn on the Cob, an ear of corn dipped in buttermilk, lightly dusted with creole seasoning and fish fry batter then deep fried golden brown.

Craft Cocktails Inc , home of the Deep Fried Martini, will serve the Frozé Martini, with V-One Vodka and Rosé wine inside and outside Door 1 of the Young Building.

The Wurst Haus on Commonwealth Avenue newest menu items are the Messy Magnus, a beer-braised pulled pork apple fritter sandwich, and German Chocolate Heaven, a warm cake doughnut holes topped with fudge, coconut, and chopped walnuts.

Amy’s Sweet Treats on Commonwealth Avenue will offer the Nacho Sundae: cinnamon and sugar tortilla chips topped with ice cream and choice of toppings.

Cranston Enterprises in the Better Living Center will present 40 different flavors of licorice, including a three-foot long sweet and sour licorice rope filled with soft sherbet.

Giant Corn Dog on the corner of West Road and the Avenue of States will serve the Dilly Dilly Dog, a pickle cored out with a hot dog stuck inside and then dipped in homemade corn dog batter.

New Concession Stands:

Milk & Cookies , Brings warm gourmet chocolate chip cookies to the Fair.

Fluffy’s: Home of the Donut Sundae, introduces fairgoers to hand-cut donuts.

Barbie’s Ice Cream on New England Avenue, home of the Flavor Blend, will serve gourmet ice cream cones, cups, and sundaes.

Sweet & Salty , on the corner of Springfield Road near Yankee Boy, will offer a variety of novelty flavored sodas, such as the Shirley Temple, Roy Rogers, and Cotton Candy, as well as a variety of flavored popcorn.

Gluten Free and Vegan Food & Beverage:

The Nut Lady: menu of baked nuts are gluten free, all natural and Kosher certified.

Tots-A-Lot: menu has gluten-friendly tater tots and a variety of toppings. Vegan offerings available here, too.

West Springfield Lions Club: menu has gluten-friendly french fries, with or without cheese.

Big Kahuna: menu has a section of salads that can be made gluten free.

Subway: menu offers gluten-free bread available.

The Garden Restaurant: menu has gluten-friendly dishes like Chicken Sixty Five, Saag Paneer, Chana Masala, Chicken Tikka Masala, Hyderabadi Biryani, and Native Roasted Corn.

Pig Park BBQ: menu offers bun-free pulled pork and pulled brisket, BBQ chicken wings, pork spare ribs, and sides of BBQ beans and coleslaw.

The Ultimate BBQ: menu includes BBQ pulled pork of BBQ pulled chicken with cheese and coleslaw, pulled pork or pulled chicken nachos, topped with a cheese blend, sour cream and BBQ sauce, and a Breakfast plate, with pulled pork or pulled chicken, egg, cheese, bacon, and sausage.

Dippin Dots: menu features a number of ice creams are gluten free, including sundaes and milkshakes.

Moolicious: menu has gluten-friendly ice cream and cones

Bavarian Beer Nuts are all gluten-free.

Dr. Vegetable: menu offers a Veggie Combo that can be served unfried to make it gluten-friendly.

What will you eat first Berkshire County?