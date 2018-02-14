GLAAD To Honor Britney Spears With Vanguard Award

Thanks to the efforts of Britney Spears , the LGBTQ community continues to grow stronger, and GLAAD is honoring the pop icon accordingly.

Because of Spears' efforts to support and embolden the LGBTQ population — she's had a hand in Spirit Day efforts, galvanized anti-bullying measures and appeared on 2016 song "Hands," which memorialized the victims of the Pulse massacre — GLAAD has named her its 2018 recipient of the Vanguard Award , according to Entertainment Weekly.

“An irrefutable icon, Britney Spears has entertained the world while also embodying the spirit of GLAAD’s Vanguard Award by speaking out on significant issues that face her fans – from the Dream Act to anti-transgender bills in Texas,” GLAAD CEO and President Sarah Kate Ellis said. “She is a force in the music world who has used her global platform to share messages of love and acceptance, something that the world needs today more than ever.”

Jennifer Lopez , Cher , Janet Jackson , Demi Lovato and Patricia Arquette have previously been given the Vanguard distinction.

The 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards, which are "presented to media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ people," are set for April 12, and will also honor outstanding work in film, television, books and additional media.