Britney Spears is ready to give the whole world (or at least a select number of cities across North America and Europe) a piece of her.

The Princess of Pop, who ended her four-year long Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood on December 31, formally announced that she's hitting the road in summer 2018 in an Instagram post Tuesday Morning (January 23).

"I'm so excited to announce that we're bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK! See you guys this summer," she wrote with the image above.

A mysterious Facebook event page linked to the artist's official account first pointed to a potential July 23 performance date at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan on Monday (January 22).

Earlier this month, it was reported that Spears was already in the process of inking a new Vegas deal , this time at the Monte Carlo Resort & Casino Park Theater venue.

Spears will also headline Denmark's annual summer music festival , Smukfest, in August.

Check out the full collection of newly announced tour dates below.

July 12: MGM National Harbor National Harbor, MD United States

July 13: MGM National Harbor National Harbor, MD United States

July 15: Mohegan Sun Uncasville, CT United States

July 17: Sands Bethlehem Events Center Bethlehem, PA United States

July 19: Borgata Atlantic City, NJ United States

July 20: Borgata Atlantic City, NJ United States

July 23: Radio City Music Hall New York, NY United States

July 24: Radio City Music Hall New York, NY United States

July 27: Hard Rock Live Hollywood, FL United States

July 28: Hard Rock Live Hollywood, FL United States

July 29: Hard Rock Live Hollywood, FL United States

August 4: Brighton Pride Brighton, United Kingdom

August 6: Mercedes Benz Arena Berlin, Germany

August 8: Smukfest Skanderborg Denmark

August 10: Telenor Arena Oslo Norway

August 11: Goransson Arena Sandviken, Sweden

August 13: Sparkassenpark Mönchengladbach, Germany

August 15: Sportspaleis Antwerp, Belgium

August 17: Scarborough Open Air Theatre Scarborough, United Kingdom

August 18: Manchester Arena Manchester United Kingdom

August 20: 3 Arena Dublin Ireland

August 22: SSE Hydro Glasgow, United Kingdom

August 24: O2 Arena London United Kingdom