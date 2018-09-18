Broadway Show Tunes on the Green in Sheffield

Wanda Houston and Michael Berkeley will present “No Tune Like a Show Tune” in Sheffield on Sunday, September 30, at 2:00 pm at the First Congregational Church on the Green. Proceeds from the concert will support the maintenance of the first Meeting House in Berkshire County built in 1765. The suggested donation is $15 and there will be refreshments after the show. Seating is limited.

These two performers are not new to the Berkshires. Wanda lives in Sheffield and Michael in northwest Connecticut. They have performed together at Music Mountain, the Ragamont Inn, Hotchkiss School, and at numerous benefits.

Before settling in the Berkshires, Wanda lived and performed professionally throughout the U.S. Her musical career started early at her father’s theater company in Chicago and singing in church with her mother and siblings as the Houston singers. She has worked in film (most recently ‘Romance and Cigarettes’ with Susan Sarandon), on Broadway and off-Broadway stages, and on stages in the U.S., Europe, and Australia. Wanda has shared the stage with Barbra Streisand, Eartha Kitt, and Patti LaBelle, just to name a few.

Michael has directed more than 40 shows for the Tri Arts Sharon Playhouse in Sharon, CT. and has been their Resident Musical Director and Artistic Director. Additionally he has directed and acted nationally as a member of Equity. As an educator Michael works with local youth theater programs and drama workshops and currently has three licensed shows appearing across the country, including an Irving Berlin revue, ‘I Love a Piano.’

Together they make an expressive, thoughtful, and warm musical duo that has been 40 years in the making. Please enjoy this musical celebration of music, life, friendship, and love.

(press release sent to WSBS from Sandra J. Alden of the First Congregational Church of Sheffield for online and on-air use, article image taken from the First Congregational Church of Sheffield's Facebook Page )