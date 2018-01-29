BRTA Buses Keep Rolling

Berkshire Regional Transit Authority buses are operating on their normal schedules today, as the threat of a drivers strike was at least temporarily avoided over the weekend.

According to BRTA Administrator Robert Malnati, the company was notified on Friday that a federal mediator had become involved in talks between the union representing BRTA bus drivers and Paratransit Management of the Berkshires, which is responsible for operating the B's on-call service for the County's elderly and disabled. The Berkshire Eagle reports that while the contract in question involves only the paratransit drivers, they along with the fixed route bus drivers are represented by International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 404, so a stoppage would have put the brakes on all bus service.

A vote had been scheduled over the weekend, at which the company was to present its "best and final offer" to the drivers. But apparently in the wake of the news of the federal mediator's involvement that meeting was canceled.