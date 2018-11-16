BRTA Strike ‘Postponed’ Pending Results of Upcoming Meeting

The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority will not be going on strike -- at least, for now.

In a release, the BRTA has announced that their scheduled strike, for "on or around Nov. 16", has been postponed. According to BRTA officials, a meeting has been scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16 with Federal mediators, representatives of the union and First Transit.

With this newest development, all BRTA paratransit and fixed route services will operate "as usual" pending the results of the meeting a few days after the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Nov. 9, the BRTA released a statement that the union partnership (Paratransit Management of Berkshire) had rejected their "best and final offers" presented to them at a meeting on Nov. 5.

For those who use public transportation in the Berkshires, it is business as usual for, at least, a little over a week,