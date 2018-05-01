Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway Show Earns Special Tony Award

Bruce Springsteen will inch a little closer to an EGOT at this year's Tony Awards.

Springsteen on Broadway, initially announced last year as an eight-week residency at the 975-seat Walter Kerr Theatre, has proven wildly successful since making its official bow. Last month, Springsteen added 81 shows to his Broadway docket, extending the show through December and amounting to 236 dates in all.

In a live-streamed announcement of this year's Tony Awards nominations today, host Leslie Odom Jr. revealed that Springsteen on Broadway will also be honored with a special Tony for what Odom described as "a theater-going experience of extraordinary dimensions."

As Rolling Stone reports, Springsteen will be one of two artists to receive a special Tony this year; he'll be joined by John Leguizamo, who's being celebrated for a career of socially conscious storytelling.

It isn't clear whether Springsteen — whose awards mantel already boasts six Grammys and an Oscar — will be on hand for the Tonys, which are scheduled to take place June 10; it isn't a show night for him, but you don't get to be the Boss by leaving a lot of room on your calendar. In the meantime, fans can also look forward to the impending arrival of a new solo album, which Springsteen has said was written and tabled several years ago and draws musical inspiration from '70s California pop.