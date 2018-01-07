Bryan Singer may have built the live-action X-Men franchise, but allegations against the director appear to be catching up. FX confirms that Singer’s executive producer credit has been removed from X-drama Legion , with FOX’s The Gifted looking into doing the same.

Deadline confirmed with Legion creator Noah Hawley that “Bryan asked to take his name off the show, so we have done that.” According to Hawley, Singer’s involvement was limited to some conceptual input early on, and fizzled after Hawley opted to direct the pilot himself. Singer would go on to direct the pilot episode of FOX’s The Gifted , and – as such – producers are “looking into” removing his EP credit, which was contractually guaranteed by his direct participation.

Allegations against Singer have floated around Hollywood for years ; most recently solidifying into an underage rape lawsuit from Cesar Sanchez-Guzman. Singer also came under fire recently with his bizarre exit from 20th Century Fox’s Queen biopic , and subsequent replacement with director Dexter Fletcher.

Legion Season 2 hasn’t set an official premiere beyond April 2018, but will nonetheless have Singer’s name removed from the credits. Stay tuned for the latest on Singer’s X-involvement in the meantime.