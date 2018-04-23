Bulky Waste Day Coming Up

It's Spring and that means Spring cleaning is on the docket for many folks. In some cases, you may be saving some items that you don't use or need anymore for a Spring or Summer tag sale. Other items you may just want to giveaway or say to them adios. For those looking for a solution of disposing bigger items, you are in luck.

The Town of Great Barrington will accept bulky waste at the Recycling Center on Saturday April 28, 2018 during regular hours, 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, at no charge to residents of Great Barrington.

Items accepted include:

Furniture, including couches, recliners, tables and chairs

Mattresses and box springs

Rugs and carpeting

Window and door frames, windows, doors, screens, and ect.

Items that will not be accepted:

Demolition debris

Household trash

Household hazardous waste

White goods (washers, dryers, refrigerator)

Computer screens and televisions

Household appliances such as vacuum cleaners and toasters

Tires and automobile batteries

Yard waste

For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 413-528-0867.