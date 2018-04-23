Bulky Waste Day Coming Up
It's Spring and that means Spring cleaning is on the docket for many folks. In some cases, you may be saving some items that you don't use or need anymore for a Spring or Summer tag sale. Other items you may just want to giveaway or say to them adios. For those looking for a solution of disposing bigger items, you are in luck.
The Town of Great Barrington will accept bulky waste at the Recycling Center on Saturday April 28, 2018 during regular hours, 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, at no charge to residents of Great Barrington.
Items accepted include:
Furniture, including couches, recliners, tables and chairs
Mattresses and box springs
Rugs and carpeting
Window and door frames, windows, doors, screens, and ect.
Items that will not be accepted:
Demolition debris
Household trash
Household hazardous waste
White goods (washers, dryers, refrigerator)
Computer screens and televisions
Household appliances such as vacuum cleaners and toasters
Tires and automobile batteries
Yard waste
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 413-528-0867.