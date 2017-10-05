Cam Newton in Hot Water for Sexist Comments

Cam Newton's never dropped the ball while running more egregiously than he did in this press conference.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback found himself square in the center of controversy Wednesday when he said it was "funny" to hear a female reporter ask him a question about passing routes.

The question came from Jourdan Rodrigue, a female reporter for the Charlotte Observer . Witness the uncomfortable exchange below.

The transcript?

While the Panthers released a statement about Newton's comments, it doesn't sound as if Newton and Rodrigue reached any sort of understanding. The reporter herself did not get specific, but she indicated that the former Heisman winner only made matters worse.

The Newton backlash was swift and fierce, with many people taking him to task for his tone-dead remarks, with others also questioning why so many are making a fuss about it at all.