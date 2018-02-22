Can Local Trucking Firm Continue to Operate in Current Location?

The decades-old question of whether a trucking business can continue to operate in a residential neighborhood in Great Barrington wasn't answered Tuesday night, as many hoped it would be.

The Berkshire Eagle reports after receiving a slew of new information during a 2 -hour meeting, the Zoning Board of Appeals voted to continue the hearing on Gary O'Brien's appeal of a cease-and-desist order issued by the Great Barrington Building Inspector against his business at 11 Roger Road. The order asserted that O'Brien was in violation of a 1996 agreement on the property restricting activity there.

The November order called for a halt of all "trucking operations" at O'Brien's company, GJO, as well as transfer and dumping at the site. GJO is a trucking business. O'Brien has eight trucks and keeps highway-grade snowplows under state contract on the property.

There were 40 to 50 people in the audience Tuesday night, and lawyers were present representing O'Brien and Building Inspector Edwin May.

The board will reopen the hearing at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall. Zoning Board of Appeals Vice Chairwoman Carolyn Ivory said the board needs time to absorb the new data presented by neighbors at the meeting.