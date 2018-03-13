Cancellations and Closings for Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Here's our running list of cancellations, postponements, closings and delays for today (Tuesday, March 13, 2018)
- Berkshire Hills Regional School District - closed
- Southern Berkshire Regional School District - closed
- Farmington River Regional School District - closed
- Taconic Hills Central School District - closed
- Sheffield Senior Center Transportation - not running
- Southern Berkshire Elderly Transportation - not running
- Community Access to the Arts (CATA) - closed
- Southern Berkshire District Court - closed
This list is announced after each information update/weather forecast between 6 a.m. - 10 a.m. with Jesse Stewart and at :50 past the hour throughout the rest of the day as warranted.