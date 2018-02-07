Cancellations, Closings & Delays for Today (2/7/18)

Here is the latest list of cancellations, closings, delays and postponements for today (2/7/18)

- Berkshire Hills Regional School District - closed

-Southern Berkshire Regional School District - closed

- Taconic Hills Central School District - closed

-Farmington River Regional School District - closed

-Lenox Schools - closed

-All Berkshire Community College locations - closed

-Community Access to the Arts (CATA) - closed

-Elder Services' Meals on Wheels Program - all meals are canceled (this includes home delivered and congregate meals)

- Southern Berkshire Elderly Transportation - not running

-Great Barrington Senior Center - Congregate Meal and Easy Does It Yoga exercise class - canceled

-The community meal at the Congregational Church in Lee scheduled for 5:30 tonight has been canceled

-Today's Great Barrington Rotary meeting is canceled

-Tonight's Canyon Ranch Life Enhancement program at Fairview Hospital is canceled

-Volunteers in Medicine -closing at 3

-East Mountain Medical-closing at 3

-Sheffield Senior Center-closing at 12:30 PM

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 AM today through 4 AM Thursday. A total of six-ten inches of snow is expected in some areas with sleet and ice expected to mix in. The evening commute will be especially difficult. Complete details are at the Accuweather website.