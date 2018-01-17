Cancellations, Closings, Delays & Postponements for 1/17/18
Here is the latest list of cancellations, postponements, closing & delays in the Southern Berkshires and surrounding areas for today (1/17/18).
-Southern Berkshire Regional School District - closed
-Taconic Hills Central School District - closed
-All Berkshire Community College locations - closed
-Farmington River Regional School District - closed (no middle or high school transportation for Farmington Regional today)
-Berkshire Hills Regional School District - 2 hour delay
- Lenox public schools - 2 hour delay
-The Sheffield Senior Center - closed
-Community Access to the Arts - closed
-No Meals on Wheels today
-Elder Services has cancelled home delivered and congregate meals today
-Southern Berkshire Elderly Transportation - not running
-Easy Does It yoga class at the Clair Teague Senior Center scheduled for 9:30 am – canceled
- All practices and locations of Community Health Programs not opening until 10 am today
-All Greylock Federal Credit Union branches and Greylock Insurance Agencies - delayed opening - 9:30 am
-Salisbury Bank and Trust - delayed opening - 10 am
