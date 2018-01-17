Cancellations, Closings, Delays & Postponements for 1/17/18

Here is the latest list of cancellations, postponements, closing & delays in the Southern Berkshires and surrounding areas for today (1/17/18).

-Southern Berkshire Regional School District - closed

-Taconic Hills Central School District - closed

-All Berkshire Community College locations - closed

-Farmington River Regional School District - closed (no middle or high school transportation for Farmington Regional today)

-Berkshire Hills Regional School District - 2 hour delay

- Lenox public schools - 2 hour delay

-The Sheffield Senior Center - closed

-Community Access to the Arts - closed

-No Meals on Wheels today

-Elder Services has cancelled home delivered and congregate meals today

-Southern Berkshire Elderly Transportation - not running

-Easy Does It yoga class at the Clair Teague Senior Center scheduled for 9:30 am – canceled

- All practices and locations of Community Health Programs not opening until 10 am today

-All Greylock Federal Credit Union branches and Greylock Insurance Agencies - delayed opening - 9:30 am

-Salisbury Bank and Trust - delayed opening - 10 am

