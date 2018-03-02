Cancellations, Closings, Postponements & Delays for 03-02-18
Here is the latest Winter Watch list that we have for today (Friday 3/2/18)
- Berkshire Hills Regional School District - closed
- Southern Berkshire Regional School District - closed
- Lenox Public Schools - closed
- Taconic Hills Central School District - closed
- Farmington River Regional School District - closed
- Berkshire Community College - all locations - closed
- Community Access to the Arts (CATA) - closed
- Sheffield Senior Center Transportation - not running today
-Elder Services has canceled home meals and congregate meals
- Southern Berkshire Elderly Transportation - closed
- Lenox Library - closed
- All programs at Blue Rider Stables - canceled
- The Kilpatrick Athletic Center at Simon's Rock will close at 9 a.m.
- The Western Mass Division Three boys basketball game between Monument Mountain and Frontier has been postponed to 4:00 Saturday
- The Claire Teague Senior Center is closed
- The Compassionate Friends of the Berkshires meeting scheduled for 7:00 p.m. has been rescheduled to next Friday (March 9).
-East Mountain Medical Associates closing at 1:00.
-Town of Stockbridge offices are closing at 12:30 PM.
-Tonight's meeting at Sheffield American Legion Post 340 is canceled. Rescheduled to Friday March 9 at 7 PM
Southern Berkshire Elderly Transportation is not running today.
Volunteers In Medicine is closing at 2:00 today
Sheffield Senior Center is closed.
All CHP Offices are closed
Berkshire South is closing at 4 PM
St.Mary's School is Lee has canceled bingo tonight
Winter Watch updates are announced after each information update during the morning show with Jesse Stewart and at :50 past the hour throughout the rest of the day as warranted.