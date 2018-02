The Winter Weather Advisory for snow remains in effect until 8 AM this morning. 1 to 3 inches of additional snow accumulations likely with a total of 2 to 6 inches possible in some areas according to AccuWeather

Here is the latest list of cancellations, postponements, closings and delays for today

-Southern Berkshire Regional School District - 2 hour delay

-Taconic Hills Central School District - 2 hour delay