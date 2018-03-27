Shazam! (Oh wait, sorry. Wrong Captain Marvel. My bad.)

Yes, Marvel’s Captain Marvel (not DC’s Captain Marvel, who used to be called Captain Marvel and actually predates Marvel’s Captain Marvel by decades but is now called Shazam because he’s not a Marvel character, even though he is the original and first Captain Marvel) is the first female hero to get her own solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe . And now after years of development, shooting has begun on Captain Marvel , as announced by Marvel (not DC) on social media:

Captain Marvel will star Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who gets incredible cosmic powers. The film, which is a period piece set in the ’90s, decades before the start of the rest of the MCU, also stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and it’s being directed by the team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck ( Half Nelson , Sugar , Mississippi Grind ). The cast also includes Gemma Chan, Ben Mendelsohn, Robert Kazinsky, and Jude Law, who reportedly plays Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel and Danvers’ mentor in all things superheroic. Marvel revealed some interesting returning MCU characters as well, including Lee Pace’s Ronan the Accuser, Djimon Hounsou’s Korath, and Clark Gregg’s Agent Coulson, making his first big-screen appearance since 2012’s The Avengers. Here’s the official plot description :

Based on the Marvel comic character first appearing in 1968, the story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Great cast, great creators, interesting premise; this one should be a lot of fun. Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019. (DC’s Shazam opens on April 5, 2019. So that won’t be confusing in the slightest. Not even a little bit!)