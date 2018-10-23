One of the all-time great outfielders in Red Sox, and Major League Baseball history will throw out the first pitch prior to Game 1 of the World Series.

Carl Yastrzemski will throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the "Fall Classic" opener on Tuesday night. The Red Sox made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

In the world of sports, sometimes it is better to be lucky than good and superstition plays a huge role. Which makes sense for the decision to have "Yaz" throw out the Game 1 ceremonial first pitch.

Why, you ask?

Because Yastrzemski threw out the first pitch prior to Game 1 of the World Series in 2004, 2007 and 2013 -- and we all know what happened in those cases.

In addition, much like the 2013 World Series, members of the 2004 curse-breaking Red Sox team will throw out the ceremonial first pitch for Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Game 1 is scheduled to kick off at 8:09 p.m. on Tuesday night from Fenway Park and will be broadcast on FOX. Prior to "Yaz", who hit for the Triple Crown for the Red Sox in 1967, throwing out the first pitch, Lenox resident and longtime Sox fan James Taylor will sing the National Anthem .