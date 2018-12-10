Caroling With The Horses

Tri-state region residents can get into the holiday spirit in a unique and different way. The High and Mighty Therapeutic Riding and Driving Center invites everyone to join in on their annual event as you can ring in the Christmas cheer by enjoying unique snacks and in tune, serenade their herd of horses who respond very well to sounds of the season.

You are also encouraged to bring horsey treats as their stockings will also be stuffed with their own brand of goodies and the bounty will also be shared with local equine rescue farms in neighboring Columbia county.

Dress warmly for this all outdoor event which takes place this Sunday, December 16th at 4 pm as this promises to be a fun filled event for all ages. The High & Mighty Therapeutic Riding and Driving Center is located at 71 county route 21 in Ghent, New York.

For more information, you can go here or call 1-518-672-4202.