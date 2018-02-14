You can find Carrie Underwood on her couch during the 2018 Winter Olympics. Her new song, "The Champion," is being used for NBC’s coverage of the games, but she's also a sports aficionado ... well, of most sports.

In an interview with her label, Universal Music Group , the singer shares some of her favorite Olympic sports to watch.

"It is really hard to pick one Olympic sport that I love to watch and is my favorite because there's always something going on, and it's always just kind of nice to tune in and see how we're doing as a country," she admits. "Growing up, I always loved figure skating. I always thought the girls were so beautiful and graceful and strong and athletic. I mean, I remember dancing around our living room pretending I was an ice skater, even though I’d never been on the ice before. That’s always one that's fun to watch, and I am always in awe just how high everyone jumps and twists and spins. It’s incredible."

She's also gained new appreciation for hockey in her adulthood. Husband Mike Fisher plays in the NHL, so because he's a big fan, she makes a point to sit down and watch, too.

"I didn’t know that much about hockey growing up in Oklahoma and now, obviously, that I’m married to a hockey player, he’s tuning in. He’s checking things out and obviously I’m into hockey these days," she explains. "So, it’s something that is fun to watch and I’m glad it’s something I’ve gotten into and I’m glad that I get to watch even more hockey during the Olympics.”

The 2018 Winter Olympics run through Feb. 25.