Carrie Underwood’s Dogs Had a Cozy Christmas

Carrie Underwood has been fairly quiet following a wrist injury in November. She was silent on her personal social media account during the holidays, but her dogs, Ace and Penny, made an appearance on their account on Dec. 26.

"Wishing you a warm and happy holiday season!" the account, presumably run by Underwood, states with a photo of Ace and Penny looking comfy in their dog bed beside the fireplace.

In early December, the country music superstar shared an adorable photo of her son, Isaiah, helping her make Christmas cookies . As she prepared the cookie batter and baked the cookies, her son assisted with decorating.

"Made Christmas cookies with the little man today," she wrote with two photos on Instagram. "I actually don’t think I’ve ever made Christmas cookies before but this will definitely be a new tradition in the Fisher household! Newsflash: Isaiah likes frosting (shocker)!"

For the most part, Underwood keeps her son out of the public eye. Every now and then, though, she sheds some light into her life as a mom through social media. Previously, she posted a precious singalong in the car with her son as well as shared that the Fisher's celebrated his second birthday with an incredible Cookie Monster cake. Over the past year, she has captured some special moments between her husband, Mike Fisher, and Isaiah including Fisher giving his son his first horseback riding lesson and when he skated over to his little man to give him a puck during a Nashville Predators game.

Isaiah is the couple's first human child — Ace and Penny were her first fur children.