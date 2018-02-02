Carrie Underwood recently got pulled over for speeding , and now the dashcam footage from her traffic stop has emerged online.

A police officer in Brentwood, Tenn., an upscale Nashville suburb, pulled Underwood over on Jan. 29 for speeding, and in the video, obtained by Inside Edition , the superstar is nothing but polite and cooperative when the officer approaches her silver SUV. She apologizes profusely after he asks, "What's the big hurry, ma'am?"

"I wasn't even paying attention," Underwood replies, quickly adding, "I know that's no excuse."

Underwood was given a verbal warning and allowed to continue on her way, but she felt so bad that she still apologized for the incident, even though it hadn't come to light until she mentioned it publicly.

"Well, it happened today. After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding," she tweeted . "I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go. #RuleFollower #GrannyDriver #ImSorry."

Underwood has been in the headlines quite a bit recently. In November she suffered a fall that broke her wrist and resulted in facial injuries requiring "40 to 50" stitches, and in January she released a new song called "The Champion" that will be featured during Super Bowl LII and the Winter Olympic Games. She collaborated with rapper Ludacris on the track.