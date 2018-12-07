Cassandra Kubinski Returns With Musical Magic For The Holidays

This is a direct quote form Long Island's native son, Billy Joel: 'She's a talented, singer, songwriter working in a tradition very similar to the legendary solo artists of the early to mid 1970's. She proves that the art form is not only alive and well, but that it is still capable of being transcendent'.

The Piano Man is referring to the talented Cassandra Kubinski as her singing resume includes collaborations with Billy Joel, The Goo-Goo Dolls, jazz trumpeteer Chris Botti and Mary Ramsey of 10,000 Maniacs. Since venturing on her own, the end result yielded three full-length albums, one double live LP and a pair of EP's and now she has once again returned to the music scene to bring us another yule tide melody just in time for Christmas. Talk about perfect timing!

Last year, we featured Cassandra on our WSBS Saturday morning chat as she gave us a preview of some new holiday oriented material which was well received by our listeners in the tri-state region. She has returned in 2018 with a new sound of the season which combines a cover of Train's hit single 'Calling All Angels' with a holiday oriented Christmas carol entitled 'Angels We Have Heard On High'. Cassandra will fill us in on how this new piece of music evolved and afterwards Ron Carson will present the finished product at the conclusion of their chat.

Join us Saturday morning immediately following The Trading Post for Cassandra's return to our airwaves. Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, listen LIVE on line by clicking the LISTEN NOW icon on our web site, wsbs.com. You can also access the chat by downloading the free WSBS app to your tablet, smart phone or mobile device and on Amazon Alexa enabled devices.