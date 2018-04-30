CATA Celebrates 25 Years with Upcoming Gala

Community Access to the Arts (CATA) is celebrating 25 years and CATA is celebrating with their annual Gala weekend on May 12th and 13th at Shakespeare and Company's Tina Packer Playhouse, 70 Kemble Street, Lenox.

On Saturday, it's the Gala evening celebration with cocktails at 5:00 P.M. followed by a performance at 6:00 P.M. and then dinner and dancing at 7:00 P.M. (RSVP by May 4).

On Sunday, there's a Matinee performance at 1:00 P.M. Tickets will be available at the door but reservations are recommended.

This year's theme is CATASFACTION

Tickets are available through CATAarts.org and by phone at 413-528-5485.

About CATA

Community Access to the Arts nurtures and celebrates the creativity of people with disabilities through shared experiences in the visual and performing arts.

CATA’s vision of inclusion takes work. CATA's arts workshops take place weekly so that their artists have the chance to build on their talents, class after class. CATA has forged strong partnerships with other organizations — social service agencies, day-habilitation programs, residences, and schools— so they can reach as many people with disabilities as possible. CATA hires professional faculty–all working artists themselves–to lead their programs. Because that’s what their CATA artists deserve. And, CATA works closely with prominent cultural organizations to showcase the talents of their CATA artists for the whole community, in art exhibits, performances, and poetry readings.

CATA is about creating the community we all believe in: one that recognizes the value of ALL of its members.

You can find more information about CATA's Gala weekend and CATA in general here