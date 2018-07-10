Cata’s Annual Art Show Celebrates Inclusion

Community Access to the Arts (CATA) presents its annual art show, I Am a Part of Art, featuring a powerful collection of work by 125 artists with disabilities. The exhibit, part of CATA’s 25th Anniversary year, takes place in partnership with the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown and the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts in Pittsfield.

The exhibit currently on view at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Avenue in Pittsfield, runs through July 31. There will be a public reception this Thursday,July 12, from 5-7 P.M. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11-4.

The other portion of the exhibit runs through August 19 at the Clark Art Institute’s Lunder Center at Stone Hill at 227 South Street, Williamstown, with a free “Meet the Artists” event on August 2 from 1-2 P.M. The Clark is open daily from 10-5 during the course of the exhibit.

Now in its 25th year, CATA nurtures and celebrates the creativity of people with disabilities through shared experiences in the visual and performing arts.