CDCSB Holds Annual Meeting: A Recap of Successes and More

Great Barrington, MA — The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) held its 2018 Annual Meeting on Wednesday Oct. 24, 2018. CDCSB President, Jim Harwood welcomed the 30 members in attendance and opened the meeting with a brief recap of the year’s successes. Highlighted were two major projects in Great Barrington: Bentley Apartments, 45 new affordable units to be built in 2019 at 100 Bridge Street; and the recently permitted 910 Main Affordable Housing which includes 40 affordable and 9 market-rate apartments.

The main event on the agenda was a presentation and conversation with Joe Kriesberg, President of the Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations (MACDC). Based in Boston, MACDC is the flagship organization for CDCs across the state. Under Mr. Kriesberg’s leadership, MACDC has been the primary architect and advocate for much of the legislation providing funds for community development, including the creation and reenactment of Community Investment Tax Credits. He applauded the work of CDCSB and stressed the importance of its mission of rural economic and affordable housing development.

A short business meeting followed with the election of the Board of Directors. In addition to three returning Board members -- Rona Easton, Cara Becker and Tom Doyle -- six new Board members were elected: Dave Christopolis, Executive Director of Hilltown CDC located in Chesterfield, Cara Davis, former Executive Director of Construct, Inc., Shep Evans, founder of FRIDAY & Co. Real Estate, attorney and commercial real estate manager Daniel Mintz, Rachel Moriarty, Director of Operations at the Schumacher Center for a New Economics, and David Rich, Executive Director of Supportive Housing Works since 2006.

“We are delighted have an opportunity to meet our members and to have six new members of the Board. The experience and expertise the new members bring in the affordable housing arena and their grounding in our local communities will have a very positive impact on the work we do,” said CDCSB Executive Director, Tim Geller.

CDCSB is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating job opportunities, promoting economic development, and building low-moderate income housing in south Berkshire County. In collaboration with other like-minded organizations, the CDCSB has built over 60 housing units and leveraged over $36 million in private and public funding.

As a nonprofit organization, CDCSB actively seeks support for its many ongoing projects and programs. To make a donation or for further information about CDCSB, go here or call 413-528-7788.

Photo Caption: L to R: CDCSB Board Members Peter Puciloski, Richard Stanley, Cara Becker, Mass. Association of CDCs President Joe Kreisberg, CDCSB Board Member Richard Melluzzo, and Tim Geller, CDCSB Executive Director

