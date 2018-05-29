CDCSB of South Berkshire to Host Dinner and a Movie Event

May 29, 2018 — Great Barrington, MA — The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) will host Dinner and a Movie, a free community event taking place on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at 6:30 pm at the Berkshire Community College South County Center located on Main Street in Great Barrington, MA.

The CDCSB Dinner and a Movie event will be screening, “Affordable Green Housing,” a film selected from the PBS e2 design series that chronicles efforts to solve the world’s most pressing ecological challenges. From energy consumption to design efficiency, policy to industry, the series documents the innovators whose work is reducing humans' impact on the environment. Interviews with experts, policymakers and pioneers across a variety of disciplines offer a firsthand account of the complex environmental challenges that we face, as well as the possibility that pragmatic solutions are within reach. Affordable Green Housing is a short film which follows Jonathan Rose, a New York City-based real estate developer who has been striving to rethink affordable housing. The film takes a tour with Rose through Irvington, Harlem and the Bronx, tracking his efforts to create sustainable homes that are within reach of public housing residents.

Pizza will be served during the movie. CDCSB board member, and architect, Rona Easton and CDCSB Executive Director, Tim Geller, will then host a community conversation exploring with attendees what a sustainable community might look like in the southern Berkshires.

“Sustainability is a vital part of our community and economic development. Though it’s a broad term, sustainability encompasses a host of important issues,” says Tim Geller. “It’s essential to have these conversations in order to better understand what it means when we talk about sustainability in our region.”

This event is co-sponsored by Berkshire Community Land Trust, BCC South County Center, Construct, Inc., the Great Barrington Land Conservancy, and the Schumacher Center for a New Economics. CDCSB welcomes all interested community members to attend Dinner and a Movie and join the important conversation focusing on sustainability and healthy communities in south Berkshire County.

CDCSB is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating job opportunities, promoting economic development, and building low-moderate income housing in south Berkshire County. In collaboration with other like-minded organizations, CDCSB has helped build over 60 affordable housing units with an additional 90 units in development, and leveraged over $19 million in private and public funding.

As a nonprofit organization, CDCSB actively seeks support for its many ongoing projects and programs from individuals. To make a donation, or for further information about CDCSB, please visit cdcsb.org or call 413-528-7788.